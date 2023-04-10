Clash between two groups leaves 1 dead, 25 wounded in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Apr 9: A man was killed and 25 were wounded in a clash between two groups, allegedly over establishing supremacy, in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj on Saturday evening.



Police have so far detained six people in connection with the incident. A tense situation has been prevailing in the area since Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Jahangir Miah, 45, while identities of the injured could not be known immediately.



Police and locals said there had long been a dispute between former union parishad member Azam Ali and Kachham Ali of Kushiyartala village under the upazila over establishing dominance.



People of both groups locked into an altercation over income earned from properties when arbitration was going on at the village on Saturday afternoon, they said.



At one stage, the groups attacked each other with locally made lethal weapons, leaving Jahangir dead on the spot and 25 injured. They are now undergoing treatment at Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital.



Jahangir belonged to the Kachham Ali group, locals said.



Ajoy Chandra Dev, officer-in-charge of Baniachong Police Station, confirmed the death, saying that police fired 20 rounds of bullets and used 2 rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.



Six people were detained from the spot after the incident while members of law enforcing agencies have been patrolling the area to ward off any violent incident further, he said.



The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said, adding that no case has so far been lodged in this connection. UNB



