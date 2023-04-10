Video
Monday, 10 April, 2023
Anti-dengue drive to continue: Minister

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Anti-dengue drive will be conducted round the year, said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam.

"We have decided to conduct drive to control dengue till December. The authorities have divided the seasons in two segments-peak season and lean season," he said while talking to reporters after the first inter-ministerial meeting over dengue menace at the Secretariat.

DGHS has recorded 875 dengue cases in Bangladesh from January till April 8 while the number of dengue cases in Philippines is 19,404, in Vietnam 15, 129, in Sri Lanka 14,989 , in Malaysia 17,388 and in Singapore 11,962 from January to March this year, he said. Compared to the six other countries, Bangladesh is in a better position and it has been possible only for regular monitoring, he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and LGRD secretary Muhammad Ibrahim were present at the meeting. DSCC mayor Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh, said, "We have taken plan to conduct drive throughout the year as the dengue spread to winter due to the climate change."     UNB


