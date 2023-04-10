BNP to be unimportant party if it boycotts polls continuously: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP would be an unimportant party if it boycotts the elections continuously and the next polls as well.



"We want all political parties including BNP to participate in the next polls and the country's democracy to be consolidated. BNP would be an unimportant party if it boycotts the elections continuously and the next polls as well. And it is the reality," he said.



The minister said these while addressing an Iftar Mahfil organised by Television Camera Journalists Association (TCA) at Haque Centre in the capital.



Hasan said it is very regrettable for BNP that the party is not at the parliament as its golden jubilee is being held. In fact, they don't believe in parliamentary democracy. That's why, they resigned from the parliament a few days ago, he added.



He said BNP thought if they step down from parliament, the government will be jolted and toppled. But nothing happened to the government, he said.



The minister termed the works of journalists including TV camera journalists as very much important for the state and the society.



Hasan said mass media is the fourth pillar of a state.



Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, AL Dhaka city North unit vice president valiant Freedom Fighter MA Kader, Dhaka South city unit former general secretary Shahe Alam Murad and Asian TV chairman Harun-or-Rashid, among others, addressed the function with TCA president Sheikh Mahbub Alam in the chair. BSS



