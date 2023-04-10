River Police to ensure  safety of Eid journey makers



River Police has taken special security measures to ensure smooth and safe journey of Eid holiday makers across the country.



"The River Police is committed to keep the Eid journey on waterways smooth and safe across the country," River Police Chief and Additional IGP Md Shafiqul Islam said.



He said the river police will perform their duties at all waterways and water transport terminals across the country to ensure safety of the Eid passengers.



On the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, a meeting was held at its headquarters on law and order and maritime traffic management with River Police chief Md Shafiqul Islam in the chair.



In the meeting, he said many people will travel to various tourist spots and historic places in the country during the Eid.



The River Police will have also special surveillance teams on the movement of vessels and passenger launches to ensure security on the waterways, Shafiqul Islam said.



"Life is more valuable than time. So, we will have special care about passenger vessels so that they can't carry extra passengers and ply over speed," he added.



