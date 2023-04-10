Disturbing recurrence of fire incidents

Dear Sir



The frequency of fire incidence is increasing at an alarming rate. At the latest, a devastating fire event took place at Bangabazar market, Dhaka in the morning of April 4 causing loss to a huge volume of properties. As usual, a large number of firefighting units backed by the police, army, air force and navy personnel rushed to the spot for dousing the fire and they made it through their untiring efforts. Again, on April 8, just 4 days after the Bangabazar fire, another fire incident took place at Barishal Plaza Market -- opposite to Bangabazar.



Now, time has arrived to putting serious thoughts on containing fire incidents. The main reason of fire accidents so far identified from the previous cases are electrical short circuit, gas leakage, cooking stoves, etc.



Propaganda through media and direct motivational campaigns need to be intensified for raising awareness among the people about safety measures. At the same time, enough and reliable firefighting facilities should be installed in all the shops and markets. More sophisticated equipment is to be procured for our Firefighting Department from advanced countries; as far my knowledge goes, Japan uses the most modern technology and equipment for combating fire.



Prof M Zahidul Haque

By E-mail