Before we burn once more

The disastrous fire that ravaged Bangabazar on Tuesday is not only shocking, also sets an alarm bell ringing that the country's style of urbanization, where building rules and fire safety regulations are rarely implemented, is itself fraught with safety dangers.



Recurrence of such fire at such a regular interval only underscores the lack of detailed regulatory measures and safety enforcement in the country, and particularly the capital Dhaka, sprawling with around 20 million people amid unplanned urbanization of all sorts.



According to a news report published in this daily citing the fire department, most city marketplaces are at risks of fire. The fire service department upon a recent investigation put city's important markets and shopping centres including Rajdhani Super Market, Thatharibazar market, New Market, Chawkbazar Market, Gausia at danger list.



The lack of structural and electrical safety is the biggest reason for blasting because they were not built in accordance with building codes; they are poorly maintained andequally lack a fire safety system-a significant number of residential buildings in major cities are also thought to be at a high risk of accidents. This risk extends beyond markets and commercial establishments. Several recent occurrences have demonstrated that building fires or collapses around every corner is a real risk.



There are many further lessons to be learned from the Bangabazar incident. As an example, the danger is caused by damaged structures. Reportedly, there are six stair cases in the Gausia Market. Some shops are on the stairs and goods blocked some space. Those will need to be removed because if there is any incident of fire, it will be hampered like smooth evacuation.



The Bangabazar fire also raised concerns about the disappearance of ponds and lakes in urban areas, particularly in Dhaka. Although urban water bodies are filled to build marketplaces and buildings, their absence is most noticeable when one of those structures catches fire and there is no water nearby to put it out. It is impossible to avoid the situation's irony. Ponds help to reduce waterlogging and increase a healthy environment. We are in trouble since there aren't many ponds left in central Dhaka, which is a problem that needs to be fixed immediately.



It is important to emphasize that we need to make a significant shift to how we handle fire safety as a whole. The government must attempt to find a solution to the logistical and legal obstacles that are standing in their way. This change must begin with proactive steps and the installation of the necessary infrastructure to stop fires from starting so frequently and to respond quickly when they do.



