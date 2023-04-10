

Bangabazar carnage: No alternative to public awareness



Unexpected fire accidents happen every year in the country. And this fire accident took many lives. Many people were injured. A vast amount of wealth was burnt to ashes. These unexpected fire accidents don't seem to stop. Various reports published in the media show that this is not the first fire accident in Bangbazar. There have been several fire incidents in this market before. After several fires in the last few years, warnings have been issued, but the authorities have not heeded them.



In 1995, Bangabazar was burnt by a terrible fire. Later the market was built with a new model. Its scope has also grown in an unplanned way. Bangbazar is divided into four units - Bangbazar Complex, Gulistan Unit, Mahanagar Unit and Adarsh Unit. In January 2017, a Fire Service and Civil Defense Department inspection committee identified four units in Bangabazar as 'high risk'. The market authorities were also warned to take appropriate action in this regard.



On July 24, 2018, a fire occurred in the Gulistan Unit of the Bangabazar Complex. At this time, 14 fire service units tried to control the fire. After the fire, the fire service issued two notices to the market authorities.



In 2018, a fire broke out in the Gulistan unit despite repeated warnings. According to a report published in March 2019, Bangabazar authorities did not comply with the directives of the inspection committee of the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defence. Although there are bricks and cement pillars, the whole market is made of tin and wood. Although there were fire extinguishers at various spots in the market, there were no smoke or heat detectors, fire hose rails, pumps, fire alarms or any other system.



Among the capital's 1,305 fire-prone shops, four units in Gulistan'sBangbazar complex are considered more fire-prone. However, Bangabazar Complex Market authorities claimed that there is no fire risk in Bangabazar. After an accident, we do two things very quickly. One is to form an inquiry committee, and another one is to assist the victims. But after some days, we forget everything. Many investigative reports are never published. In some cases, the real reason does not come out. And for various reasons, the recommendations of good investigation reports are not implemented in many cases. Even if the government wants to, it cannot take action due to various obstacles. There are also legal obstaclesin the development of Bangabazar.

After any fire, fire extinguishing and rescue operations become essential. Stakeholders said the rescue operation was hampered by the densely populated environment, poor management, difficulty reaching rescue equipment through narrow roads, and lack of water in the capital's canals. As a result, the fire caused a lot of damage. Even if there is no fire prevention system in the building, fire control has to gain momentum.



The exact cause of the fire in Bangabazar is not yet known. 40 to 50 percent of fire incidents in the country are due to short circuits. Electrical safety is largely neglected from the streets to the home or the modern shopping mall. Fire service officials say that this is causing loss of life.



According to stakeholders, the number of fire accidents and losses can be prevented by strengthening the firefighting system in construction, regular supervision and awareness building. Government should take on short and long-term projects. Awareness about the fire should be spread widely. Regular campaigns should be conducted in various educational institutions, including schools, colleges and fire-prone areas.



The government and City Corporations should be strict in implementing the urban plan. Chemical shops shall not be allowed in residential areas. Installation and maintenance of active fire protection equipment in hospitals or various buildings should be rigorous. It is alleged that slums are often set on fire. It should also be monitored.



The leading cause of the fire is negligence and ignorance. So everyone should be most aware from their respective position. There is no substitute for public awareness. Media should play a leading role. Fire prevention measures should be takenon a priority basis. The concerned department should come forward in this regard. Above all, we have to come forward with the government. If we extend a hand of cooperation from our respective positions, the rate of fire accidents will undoubtedly decrease.



The writer is a researcher and development worker



