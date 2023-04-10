

COP27 and climate crisis: Bangladesh scenario



Climate change and disaster are two sides of the same coin, fueling the humanitarian crisis worldwide. We are aware that the last United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties (COP27), the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, was held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.



Generally, COP is considered the world's largest and most expensive gathering on Earth for the climate crisis. The world's most prominent scientists, think tanks, and representatives of governments and organizations participated in the event to discuss the current climate scenario, review the progress of last COP, and plan out the next measures to mitigate the crisis as a collective action.



In continuation, the next COP28 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in December 2023 and take place in Dubai. But the question is, to what extent have we reached the goals of the COP by implementing the commitments tabled at the event? It is high time to evaluate and revisit the achievements and progress of the resolutions of COP27.



Are we on track or derailed from achieving the set targets of the COP27?

The rich countries must pay the most vulnerable countries as a commitment under COP 27. In fact, climate change and the humanitarian crisis are both causes and consequences of each other. Our interactions with the environment, human-induced conflicts or wars are no less responsible than natural occurrences.



Since the independence of Bangladesh, we have achieved a lot in the field of disaster management, enhancing adaptability and mitigation measures, some of which are also appreciated by the global partners. But still, a lot of spaces are needed to work, improve, and advance to curb climate change related hazards.



We must adopt the measures with a coping mechanism in solidarity with the current universal movement on climate change. Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to climate change because it is in a highly disaster-prone region of South Asia.



Climate change is more than a reality, a cruel reality, a threat to our extinction. Bangladesh pays a much higher price for it than other countries. It is not the objective of this article to discuss the causes and consequences of climate change. But for the sake of our social-economic background, I am shedding a brief light on the issues. Climate crisis is the crucial factor for our continued existence in terms of sustaining our ecosystem and biodiversity. I like to portray major landscapes occurring due to climate change from Bangladesh's perspective, the worst victim country in the world.



From the last decade, Bangladesh has been experiencing a changing weather pattern that has hit our livelihoods, shifting occupations, and forcing many to displace to persistent lives-radically worsening our standard of living.



Climate change works as a driving force, impacting all spheres of our lives-our environmental, economic, social, and cultural lives-and unleashing food insecurity.



The Sundarbans, the world-renowned mangrove forest, and our heritage are under a severe threat of extinction due to climate change.



The biodiversity and species of the Sundarbans have been losing their specialty and distinction due to rising sea levels and the salty sea water of the surrounding Bay of Bengal. The Sundarbans are affecting soil erosion that declines the soil quality and hits the soil quality massively, which is essential to sustain a mangrove forest.



All the causes that exacerbate climate change are not natural, in fact, in most cases, the reasons are deeply connected to human-induced interventions.

Our unplanned developments are no less liable in this context. We have constructed different power plants without studying their far-reaching environmental impacts, some of which are near the Sundarbans, like coal-based thermal power plants, accelerating this devasting trend to a wider range.



Scarcity of drinking water in the coastal area, particularly in Satkhira, Mongla, and Khulna districts, because of the rise in salinity and long-term waterlogging.

COP27 and climate crisis: Bangladesh scenario

Only 3% of the world's surface water is drinkable, including both liquid and solid (frozen) forms, and the remaining is undrinkable because of salinity. Because of the lowering of the water table, our northern region, like greater Rangpur and Rajshahi districts, is experiencing a severe water crisis for irrigation.



We have toemphasize the utilizing the rainwater harvesting - collecting water, storage and use. We must avoid draining the underground water for purposes of irrigation, but we can use surface water. For Bangladesh's geographic location, solar energy is a potential blessing that most other countries do not have.



As of now, most of the rural people in Bangladesh are not properly aware of the bad effects resulting from climate change. The scenario has been changing but has slowed.



Where is no plastic?

Plastics have been destined from the deepest bottom of the ocean to the peak of the mountain. How many people have knowledge of single-use plastics and their far-reaching negative impacts on the environment? Plastic products, even polyethene bags, are being used randomly.



Youth are the primary force of a nation. We must equip the young society with training, knowledge, and skills to make them ready to take part in any national disaster. So that they can respond before, during, and after the disaster to minimize losses and damages associated with most of the disasters.



We have to incorporate climate-related issues, highlighting causes and impacts, into the national curriculum (NCTB) to develop an environmentally aware citizen from childhood. We reinstate the existing legal framework to conserve the environment from the illegal river grabbing that fuels pollution. No one may be spared from any environmental pollution, regardless of the culprits' political identity.



We should disseminate the tree plantation to the marginalized community as a mass campaign. Trees can absorb carbon, reduce pollution, and prevent erosion of our land and rivers. It is critical that we strengthen disaster management mechanisms at all levels of our country. Like, the Disaster Management Committee (DMC) at the upazila, union, and ward levels need to revitalize their skills and knowledge with training and materials.



In any type of conflict or disaster, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities (PwD) have always suffered more than others. So, we should ensure the participation of this group of people at every stage of the action, like awareness sessions, committee formation, and policy development.



We absolutely cannot prevent climate change. But by initiating comprehensive plans and actions in a bottom-up approach, leading an eco-friendly lifestyle, refraining from unnecessarily cutting trees, and establishing tree plantations, we can keep the impacts at the lowest level to ensure a livable planet for the next generation.



The country is ours; we have to protect Bangladesh from the climatic disaster for a sustained and bright tomorrow.



The writer is a humanitarian worker &climate activist



The climate crisis is now the most buzzing topic ever discussed across the world. The planet and its inhabitants are on the verge of destruction due to climate change. The whole world is urging viable, measurable, concise, and effective actions to contain the speedy climate change.Climate change and disaster are two sides of the same coin, fueling the humanitarian crisis worldwide. We are aware that the last United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties (COP27), the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, was held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.Generally, COP is considered the world's largest and most expensive gathering on Earth for the climate crisis. The world's most prominent scientists, think tanks, and representatives of governments and organizations participated in the event to discuss the current climate scenario, review the progress of last COP, and plan out the next measures to mitigate the crisis as a collective action.In continuation, the next COP28 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in December 2023 and take place in Dubai. But the question is, to what extent have we reached the goals of the COP by implementing the commitments tabled at the event? It is high time to evaluate and revisit the achievements and progress of the resolutions of COP27.Are we on track or derailed from achieving the set targets of the COP27?The rich countries must pay the most vulnerable countries as a commitment under COP 27. In fact, climate change and the humanitarian crisis are both causes and consequences of each other. Our interactions with the environment, human-induced conflicts or wars are no less responsible than natural occurrences.Since the independence of Bangladesh, we have achieved a lot in the field of disaster management, enhancing adaptability and mitigation measures, some of which are also appreciated by the global partners. But still, a lot of spaces are needed to work, improve, and advance to curb climate change related hazards.We must adopt the measures with a coping mechanism in solidarity with the current universal movement on climate change. Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to climate change because it is in a highly disaster-prone region of South Asia.Climate change is more than a reality, a cruel reality, a threat to our extinction. Bangladesh pays a much higher price for it than other countries. It is not the objective of this article to discuss the causes and consequences of climate change. But for the sake of our social-economic background, I am shedding a brief light on the issues. Climate crisis is the crucial factor for our continued existence in terms of sustaining our ecosystem and biodiversity. I like to portray major landscapes occurring due to climate change from Bangladesh's perspective, the worst victim country in the world.From the last decade, Bangladesh has been experiencing a changing weather pattern that has hit our livelihoods, shifting occupations, and forcing many to displace to persistent lives-radically worsening our standard of living.Climate change works as a driving force, impacting all spheres of our lives-our environmental, economic, social, and cultural lives-and unleashing food insecurity.The Sundarbans, the world-renowned mangrove forest, and our heritage are under a severe threat of extinction due to climate change.The biodiversity and species of the Sundarbans have been losing their specialty and distinction due to rising sea levels and the salty sea water of the surrounding Bay of Bengal. The Sundarbans are affecting soil erosion that declines the soil quality and hits the soil quality massively, which is essential to sustain a mangrove forest.Our unplanned developments are no less liable in this context. We have constructed different power plants without studying their far-reaching environmental impacts, some of which are near the Sundarbans, like coal-based thermal power plants, accelerating this devasting trend to a wider range.Only 3% of the world's surface water is drinkable, including both liquid and solid (frozen) forms, and the remaining is undrinkable because of salinity. Because of the lowering of the water table, our northern region, like greater Rangpur and Rajshahi districts, is experiencing a severe water crisis for irrigation.We have toemphasize the utilizing the rainwater harvesting - collecting water, storage and use. We must avoid draining the underground water for purposes of irrigation, but we can use surface water. For Bangladesh's geographic location, solar energy is a potential blessing that most other countries do not have.As of now, most of the rural people in Bangladesh are not properly aware of the bad effects resulting from climate change. The scenario has been changing but has slowed.Where is no plastic?Plastics have been destined from the deepest bottom of the ocean to the peak of the mountain. How many people have knowledge of single-use plastics and their far-reaching negative impacts on the environment? Plastic products, even polyethene bags, are being used randomly.Youth are the primary force of a nation. We must equip the young society with training, knowledge, and skills to make them ready to take part in any national disaster. So that they can respond before, during, and after the disaster to minimize losses and damages associated with most of the disasters.We have to incorporate climate-related issues, highlighting causes and impacts, into the national curriculum (NCTB) to develop an environmentally aware citizen from childhood. We reinstate the existing legal framework to conserve the environment from the illegal river grabbing that fuels pollution. No one may be spared from any environmental pollution, regardless of the culprits' political identity.We should disseminate the tree plantation to the marginalized community as a mass campaign. Trees can absorb carbon, reduce pollution, and prevent erosion of our land and rivers. It is critical that we strengthen disaster management mechanisms at all levels of our country. Like, the Disaster Management Committee (DMC) at the upazila, union, and ward levels need to revitalize their skills and knowledge with training and materials.In any type of conflict or disaster, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities (PwD) have always suffered more than others. So, we should ensure the participation of this group of people at every stage of the action, like awareness sessions, committee formation, and policy development.We absolutely cannot prevent climate change. But by initiating comprehensive plans and actions in a bottom-up approach, leading an eco-friendly lifestyle, refraining from unnecessarily cutting trees, and establishing tree plantations, we can keep the impacts at the lowest level to ensure a livable planet for the next generation.The country is ours; we have to protect Bangladesh from the climatic disaster for a sustained and bright tomorrow.The writer is a humanitarian worker &climate activist