Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:27 AM
Home Countryside

Man arrested for raping schoolgirl in Madaripur

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Apr 9: A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a schoolgirl in the district.

The arrested man is Mizan Sarder, 54, son of late Lutfar Shikder of Sikderkandi Village under Madbarer Char Union in Shibchar Upazila.

He was arrested from his house on Friday morning.

Locals and the victim's family members said the child is a third grader at a local primary school and lives in her maternal grandfather's house.

Accused Mizan Sarder has a shop for refining burnt mobil adjacent to the house.

The family of the child alleged that Mizan Sarder called girl to his shop tactfully on Thursday night, and raped her there after tying her hands and legs. The family members searched for the child at different places at night.

They, later, found her inside the shop in the morning.

In the meantime, accused Mizan went into hiding.

Later on, the child's family filed a case against Mizan on Friday morning.
Then he was arrested from his house.

Officer-in-Charge of Shibchar Police Station Md Anwar Hossain said arrested Mizan was produced before a court on Friday afternoon while the victim child sent to Madaripur District Sadar Hospital for medical tests.


