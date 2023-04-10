Seven people murdered in seven districts

Seven people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Gopalganj, Habiganj, Lalmonirhat, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Narsingdi and Jhalakati, in five days.



GOPALGANJ: A man was stabbed to death and another injured by robbers in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The incident took place in Durgapur Village under Sadar Upazila at around 3 am.



The deceased was identified as Ahad Ali, 45, hailed from Nizamkandi Village under Kashiani Upazila of the district.



The injured person is Sheikh Murad Hossain, 65, a London expatriate.



Police and local sources said Ahad Ali worked as a caretaker in the village home of expatriate Murad Hossain.



Murad Hossain returned to the country about three months back due to his illness, and started living in the house along with the caretaker.



A group of eight to ten robbers entered the house at early hours on Sunday, and looted valuables. The robbers also stabbed Ahad Ali and Murad Hossain as they resisted them. Ahad Ali died on the spot while Murad Hossain was seriously injured at that time.



Later on, locals rescued the injured and admitted him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Jabed Masud confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing and the robbery.



HABIGANJ: A man was killed and at least 25 others were injured in a clash between two groups allegedly over establishing supremacy in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The incident took place in Kushiartola Village under Makrampur Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased was identified as Jahangir Mia, 45, while identities of the injured could not be known immediately.



According to local sources, there had long been a dispute in between former union parishad member Azam Ali and Kachham Ali of Kushiartala Village under the upazila over establishing supremacy in the area.



People of both groups were locked into an altercation over income earned from properties during an arbitration on Saturday afternoon.



At one stage of the altercation, the both groups attacked each other with locally-made lethal weapons, leaving Jahangir, belonged to the Kachham Ali group, dead on the spot and at least 25 others injured.



The injured people are now undergoing treatment at Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital.



Baniachang PS OC Ajoy Chandra Dev said being informed, police rushed there and fired 20 rounds of bullets and used two rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.



A tense situation has been prevailing in the area since the incident. Six people were, however, detained from the scene while members of law enforcing agencies have been patrolling the area to ward off any violent incident further, he said.



Later on, the body of Jahangir was sent to the Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



LALMONIRHAT: A young man was allegedly beaten to death by his elder brother in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Zkirul Islam Mister, 30, son of Keramat Ali, a resident of Prannath Patikapara Village under Dauabari Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said deceased Zakirul had a dispute over land with his elder brother Zahurul Islam for long. On Friday morning, Zahurul Islam was locked into an altercation with his younger brother Zakirul over planting a small mango tree next to the disputed land.



At one stage of the altercation, Zahurul and his son Mukul Mia attacked on Zakirul with sticks, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued seriously injured Zakirul Islam and admitted him first to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex, and later, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.



Hatibandha PS OC Shaha Alam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.



KISHOREGANJ: A farmer was allegedly hacked to death by his opponents in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 40, a resident of Kalatuli area of the upazila.



According to police sources, Sirajul Islam had a dispute with a tractor owner Zaman of the same area over ploughing. On Friday evening, Zaman and his men attacked Sirajul's house with weapons. Meanwhile, the attackers hacked Sirajul inside the house, leaving him seriously injured. While trying to protect Sirajul, his wife was also injured.



Sirajul was rescued and taken to Karimganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Karimganj PS Inspector Zainal Abedin confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.



TANGAIL: A group of muggers killed an auto-rickshaw driver by slitting his throat in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Iman Ali, 50, son of Ismail Hosen.



Police and local sources said Iman Ali was returning home at Garo Bazar in the upazila along with his auto-rickshaw at around 10pm. When he reached Khagrata area, a group of muggers obstructed his way and tried to snatch the vehicle.



The muggers slit Iman Ali's throat with sharp weapons as he resisted them. Iman Ali screamed for help and the muggers fled the scene. Later on, he was taken to Ghatail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Ghatail PS OC Azharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



NARSINGDI: A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law in Madhabdi Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The deceased was identified as Parul Begum, 40, wife of Lokman Hossain, a resident of Amdia Village in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Parul and her brother-in-law Jashim Uddin had longstanding dispute over different family issues for long.



Following the dispute, Jashim stabbed Parul with sharp weapon on Thursday evening, leaving her critically injured.



The family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Accused Jashim remained absconding immediate after the incident.



Madhabdi PS OC Md Rakibuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.



JHALAKATHI: A young man was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam Sumon, 35, son of Amjad Hossain, a resident of Nandikathi area in the upazila.



Police sources said some miscreants hacked Sumon with sharp knives on High School Road of the upazila town at around 10 pm, and ran away.



Later on, locals rescued him and took him to Nalchiti Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.



On information, police recovered the body.



Nalchity PS OC Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



