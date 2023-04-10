Man held with gold bars in Jashore



JASHORE, Apr 9: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with two gold bars worth about Tk 85 lakh in the district on Saturday.



The arrested man is Md Saidul Islam, 25, a resident of Panchbhulat Village under Sharsha Upazila in the district.



A press release signed by BGB-21 Khulna Battalion Captain Lt Col Mohammad Tanveer Rahman said on information that a consignment of gold would be smuggled to India from Bangladesh through Panchbhulat border, a team of BGB conducted a drive in the area and arrested Saidul when he was heading towards the border by a three-wheeler.



The team also recovered the gold bars weighing around one kilogram from his possession. The market price of the seized gold bars is estimated at Tk 85 lakh.



However, legal action was taken against the arrested, the press release added.



