Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:26 AM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and a teenage boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Rajshahi, recently.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Meem Akhter, daughter of rickshaw-puller Shahidul Dewan, a resident of Majhpara Village under Modanpura Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Sonamuddin Mridha High School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Meem's father Shahidul lives in Dhaka for work purpose.

However, the deceased's mother Salma took the mobile phone away from Meem a few days back. Meem had been demanding to buy her new mobile phone to her father since then. As Shahidul could not buy her the mobile phone, Meem hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room at around 9 am out of huff with her parents.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.  

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Shovon confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Puthia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 17, son of Siraj Uddin, a resident of Baropakhiya Village under Jiupara Union of the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Syedpur High School this year.

The deceased's father Siraj Uddin said Mehedi recently got addicted to drugs. He went out of the house on Wednesday evening out of anger as the family members did not give him money to buy drugs. At around 9:30 pm, he hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree in the area.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.  

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Puthia PS in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Faruq Hossain confirmed the incident.


