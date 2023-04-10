

Canal bridge at Lalmohan to collapse anytime



Already different parts of the deplorable bridge have got broken down. The structured rods have been visible.



According to local sources, the bridge has been lying in the risky condition for the last five years. Five years back, it got tilting down.



Despite the risky condition, different modes of transports and commuters are moving over it.

The bridge is located under Ward No. 8 of Lalmohan Pourasabha and Ward No. 5 of Kalma Union. It was constructed about 35 years back.



Few locals including Anwar and Rahim said, the bridge developed breaking in the middle, and it has been made fit somehow with bamboo, tree and earth for communication. Now people are walking over the bridge taking life risk, they added.



"We demand re-constructing the bridge soon," they maintained.



Lalmohan Upazila Engineer Rajib Shah said, "We have sent a proposal to the authorities concerned. If it is approved, construction of the new bridge will begin."

