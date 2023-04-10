Coastal Environment Network resumes mission with new committee

NOAKHALI, Apr 9: The Coastal Environment Network (CoEN), an Environmental Organization of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU), announced the restart of its mission after an unintentional break.



The organization has been working tirelessly to protect and preserve the environment. With the formation of a new executive committee, they are excited to resume their mission.



The newly appointed executive committee of CoEN includes Mahmudul Hasan Loman as president, Aklema Haque Sultana as vice-president, Maisha Miskat as general secretary (GS), Tonoy Chowdhury as treasurer, Sajid Ibne Jamal Faisal as joint GS, Md Sabit Mia as office secretary, and Md Tarikul Islam as press and publication secretary.



The committee will be supported by executive members Murchana Chakraborty, Sayed Abu Johany, Ayesha Ibnat, and Ahmed Suroor Sami.



CoEN, which was established in 2014, celebrates various environmentally significant days and organizes environmental workshops, olympiads, and programmes concerning recent environmental issues.



