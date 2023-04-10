Road mishaps claim 4 lives in four dists

Four people have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Madaripur, Moulvibazar and Noakhali, in two days.



COX'S BAZAR: A young man was killed after being hit by a bus in Ramu Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The accident took place in Jouarianala area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Ridwan, 25, son of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Ghonarpar Village under Jouarianala Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, a speedy bus of 'Saudia Paribahan' hit an auto-rickshaw from behind when Ridwan was returning home after Tarawih prayers on the auto-rickshaw along with other passengers, which left several persons critically injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Ramu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Ridwan to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, he breathed his last at around 12am while undergoing treatment.



Jouarianala Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kamal Shamsuddin confirmed the incident.



MADARIPUR: A man was killed after being crushed under a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The accident took place in Rajdardi area under Kuniya Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Sayed Rejaul, 35, son of Sayed Rab Miah, a resident of Bolairkandi Village under Peyarpur Union of the upazila.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, a speedy truck ran over the man when he was returning home after visiting his sister's house, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared the man dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A professor of Suja Memorial Collage, who was injured in a road accident on the Kamalganj-Moulvibazar highway in Kamalganj Upazila on April 1, died at Dhaka Square Hospital on Friday morning.



Deceased Md Ismail Hossain, 50, was a resident of Basudebpur Village under Munsibazaar Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, an unknown vehicle hit him from behind when he was returning home after performing Tarawih prayers, which left him critically injured.



He was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital first and then, the family members took him to Square Hospital in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated, but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning while undergoing treatment there.



Suja Memorial College Principle Md Murshedur Rahman confirmed the matter.



NOAKHALI: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Companiganj Upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday morning.



Deceased Ahsan Ullah Sumon, 26, was the son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Char Elahi Union of the upazila.



Local sources said a bus hit his motorcycle in Mohajan Dighi area on the Basurhat-Feni road at Ward No. 1 under Basurhat Municipality on March 29, leaving him seriously injured.



He was taken to Companiganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to the DMCH for better treatment.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at 7am on Friday while undergoing treatment.



Char Elahi UP Member Md Yusuf Swapon confirmed the matter.