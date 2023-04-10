Video
Home Countryside

Three men electrocuted in Sylhet, Bhola, Narsingdi

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sylhet, Bhola and Narsingdi, in four days.

SYLHET: A man was electrocuted at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jafir Mia, 50, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Barni area in the upazila. He was a worker of the hi-tech park.

Quoting locals, Sylhet District Police Inspector Shyamol Banik said the man came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working at Culvert No. 2 inside of the park in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the official added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A man has been electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Imam Hossain, 30, son of Quader Majhi, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila. He was a fisherman by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Imam Hossain came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was keeping fishing nets at an abandoned cold storage in Ward No. 8 under Daulatkhan Municipality, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Jakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A construction worker was electrocuted in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sohel, 17, a resident of Boalia Village under Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

Beside work, he studied in twelfth grader at Gomastapur PM Degree College.

Local sources said Sohel along with others came to Monohardi to work in a culvert construction site at Chandanpur. However, he came in contact with live electricity at around 7am while working there, which left him dead on the spot.

Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased's family members took the body to Chapainawabganj.


