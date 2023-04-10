

LPG cylinder price on rise at Monpura



Per 12-kilogram (kg) cylinder is selling at Tk 1,450 against the government fixed rate Tk 1,178. Consumers are being deceived.



This malpractice is continuing in the absence of regular monitoring at local haats and bazaars. It was complained by consumers.



A blame game is going on over the higher price difference at the retail levels. Retail traders are blaming the dealers while dealers are blaming companies.



In March, the price of per 12-kg gas cylinder was fixed at Tk 1,178. But it is not being followed.



Retail traders at Hazirhat Bazar Biplob, Lokman, and Monir said, they have purchased cylinder at Tk 1,390 from dealers of Basundhara and Omera. That is why they are selling at Tk 1,450.



Tea shop owners Rubel and Abu Musa in the press club area in the upazila said, they purchased 12-kg cylinder at Tk 1,450 on Friday. A customer at Fakirhat Bazar Mamun said, he has purchased a cylinder at Tk 1,480. But it is selling at Tk 1,460 at Banglabazar.



Hotel owners at Dakkhin Sakuchia Union are purchasing per cylinder at Tk 1,500. Hotel owners at Ramnewaz Bazar are purchasing at Tk 1,450.



Dealers of Kinkor Chandra De of Omera Company and Md Kuddus of Basundhara Company said, they are selling gas cylinder at the company rate. But they are not selling gas cylinder for the last two days.



In response to a consumers' complaint, a police team of Monpura Police Station (PS) conducted raids at haats and bazaars. Led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monpura Police Station (PS), the team asked the traders for selling LPG cylinder at the government rate.



PS OC Sayed Ahmed said, dealers and retailers have been asked for selling LPG at the government rate. If they sell at higher prices, legal measures will be taken, the OC added.



In-Charge of Monpura Upazila and Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Noman said, action will be taken soon by conducting drives.



