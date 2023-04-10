Schoolboy drowns in Barishal

BARISHAL, Apr 9: A schoolboy drowned in the Sandhya River in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Abdullah Hawlader, 12, son of Sumon Hawlader of Chakhar Village under Banaripara Upazila in the district. He was a seventh grader at a school in Dhaka.



Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said Abdullah came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Pashchim Poisa Village at Agailjhara about 10 days back.



However, Abdullah along with two other boys were bathing in the Sandhya River in Poisarhat Bandar area at noon. At one stage, the three boys attempted to cross the river by swimming. Abdullah went missing in the river at that time.



On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body from the river after four hours of search.



