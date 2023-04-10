Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolboy drowns in Barishal

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Apr 9: A schoolboy drowned in the Sandhya River in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Hawlader, 12, son of Sumon Hawlader of Chakhar Village under Banaripara Upazila in the district. He was a seventh grader at a school in Dhaka.

Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said Abdullah came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Pashchim Poisa Village at Agailjhara about 10 days back.

However, Abdullah along with two other boys were bathing in the Sandhya River in Poisarhat Bandar area at noon. At one stage, the three boys attempted to cross the river by swimming. Abdullah went missing in the river at that time.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body from the river after four hours of search.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man arrested for raping schoolgirl in Madaripur
Seven people murdered in seven districts
Man held with gold bars in Jashore
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Rajshahi
Canal bridge at Lalmohan to collapse anytime
Coastal Environment Network resumes mission with new committee
Road mishaps claim 4 lives in four dists
Three men electrocuted in Sylhet, Bhola, Narsingdi


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft