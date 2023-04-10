Video
Liton joins KKR for his first IPL stint

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh opener Liton Das finally joined Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday to be featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in his career.

From their official social media handle, KKR confirmed Liton's arrival. Moreover, according to the No Objection Certificate (NOC) provided to him by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the wicketkeeper-batter was set to be available for his franchise from sunday.

He, however, missed KKR's game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday but will be available in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14 at Eden Gardens.

Liton will have to return to the country on May 1 to join the national team for the UK tour where they will play a three-match ODI series against Ireland.

Even though he has been in the form of his life, scoring runs in abundance to be in the top three positions for the last three years in world cricket, it would be tough for him to get a place in the KKR batting line up.

KKR's Afghan recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz played two good knocks, including a half-century in the last match in the side's first two matches.

At the same time, England opener Jason Roy, who replaced Shakib Al Hasan in the team, would also join the side very soon. So Liton would have to face tough competition to get his place.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's Test and T20I skipper, opted out of the IPL, citing a family emergency, but he continued to play the domestic matches for Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Mustafizur Rahman had already joined his side, Delhi Capitals, but had yet to play a game.



