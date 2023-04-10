Video
Uncapped Mrittunjoy replaces injured Taskin, Taijul succeeds Nasum

No place for Mahmudullah, Afif again

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member ODI squad on Sunday for a three-match series against Ireland in next month. Young speedster Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is the solitary surprise in the squad.

The matches are the parts of the ICC World Cup Super League, will be held at Chelmsford in the UK. The first match of the series is scheduled to be held on May 9 while the following matches are slated for May 12 and 14.

Mrittunjoy, 21, had been outstanding with the ball in Under-19 World Cup, had been impressive in two BPL he played and is in good touch during ongoing DPL.

Another left-arm quick Shoriful Islam made his ODI comeback after good performances in Test and T20i matches against the same rivals at home recently.

The most consistent performer among the pacers in recent days Taskin Ahmed had been rested during on-off Test against Ireland due to side strain, remained out of the squad as the BCB is not interested to take any risk on him.

However, the continuation of absence of Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain in the series is surprising when Yasir Ali Rabbi got call despite his continuous failure, who scores 17 and seven in two ODIs against Ireland.

Bangladesh had been in fix about the 3rd spinning option in the squad beside Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Miraz. They picked up Taijul Islam against England and Nasum Ahmed against Ireland.

Taijul clinched six wickets in three matches he played while Nasum got three wickets from two innings he played. The BCB however, go with Taijul this time.

This will be the last series of the ongoing cycle of the ICC Super League. Bangladesh already qualified to the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. But the series will determine the 8th direct qualified team of the event. South Africa are at 8th position now with 98 points.

So, the series win of Bangladesh will ensure direct access of South Africa while all three Irish wins will promote them to the World Cup directly instead of South Africa.

SQUAD
Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.



