BFF president's comment was impolite: Sports Minster

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, said on Sunday that the Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi M Salahuddin's comment towards one of the president of a sporting board was impolite and unexpected.





Recently, BFF failed to send Bangladesh women's national football team to Myanmar to play the round-1 qualifiers for the Olympics Football.







The reasons BFF came with were the costlier airfare, accommodation, food, and transportation. The Federation needed Taka 2,000,000 for the tour and was not able to spend such an amount at the moment.





Some of the local sports journos kept poking the presidents of the two sporting federations for comments against each other and were successfully in doing so.







At his turn, BFF president Kazi Salahuddin started by criticising the BCB boss for not providing the earlier promised cash prize for the SAFF champion women's team then. Salahuddin also said that he did not like showup business like some other board president.







When the time came, the BCB president properly utilised his chance and criticised BFF president.







After some reporters kept asking for his comment on the issue, he said, "I feel bad for what happened. What's important is that the booters couldn't go.







It was only a matter of Taka 20 lakh. What could be more sad and pitiful than this?"







Now, it was the Sports Minister's turn to say about it. The State Minister said that the BFF gave the ministry only two days to provide them with the money and then cancelled the tour without any discussion.







To the Sports Minister, such a decision was unfortunate and unexpected. He also blamed Salahuddin for beginning the blame game and the talk.