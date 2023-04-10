Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF president's comment was impolite: Sports Minster

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Sports Reporter

BFF president's comment was impolite: Sports Minster

BFF president's comment was impolite: Sports Minster

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, said on Sunday that the Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi M Salahuddin's comment towards one of the president of a sporting board was impolite and unexpected.

Recently, BFF failed to send Bangladesh women's national football team to Myanmar to play the round-1 qualifiers for the Olympics Football.

The reasons BFF came with were the costlier airfare, accommodation, food, and transportation. The Federation needed Taka 2,000,000 for the tour and was not able to spend such an amount at the moment.

Some of the local sports journos kept poking the presidents of the two sporting federations for comments against each other and were successfully in doing so. 

At his turn, BFF president Kazi Salahuddin started by criticising the BCB boss for not providing the earlier promised cash prize for the SAFF champion women's team then. Salahuddin also said that he did not like showup business like some other board president.

When the time came, the BCB president properly utilised his chance and criticised BFF president.

After some reporters kept asking for his comment on the issue, he said, "I feel bad for what happened. What's important is that the booters couldn't go.

It was only a matter of Taka 20 lakh. What could be more sad and pitiful than this?"

Now, it was the Sports Minister's turn to say about it. The State Minister said that the BFF gave the ministry only two days to provide them with the money and then cancelled the tour without any discussion.

To the Sports Minister, such a decision was unfortunate and unexpected. He also blamed Salahuddin for beginning the blame game and the talk.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton joins KKR for his first IPL stint
Palace thrash Leeds to boost survival bid
Uncapped Mrittunjoy replaces injured Taskin, Taijul succeeds Nasum
'Disappointed' Woods withdraws from Masters with injury
BFF president's comment was impolite: Sports Minster
Lazio beat Juventus to consolidate second place, Roma up to third
Chukwueze helps Villarreal stun Madrid
Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft