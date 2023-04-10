Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return

Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return

LONDON, APR 9: Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City crushed Southampton 4-1 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Frank Lampard's first game back in charge of Chelsea ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record, thanks to a clinical header and a breathtaking overhead kick at St Mary's.

The Norway forward's goals, which gave him 44 in all competitions this term, came either side of Jack Grealish's strike against the league's bottom club.

Julian Alvarez netted with a late penalty as second-placed City moved within five points of Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal remain firm favourites to end City's reign as champions but with Haaland in this mood and a home game against the Gunners to come on April 26, there is no chance Pep Guardiola's side will surrender without a fight.

"The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass," Guardiola said.

"The first half was not our best level but he changed the game. We lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level."

Lampard made a surprise return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday when he was appointed until the end of the season following Graham Potter's sacking last Sunday after just seven months in charge.

But the ex-Chelsea midfielder, who was dismissed by the club's former owner Roman Abramovich in January 2021, could not provide an immediate lift for the Blues.

Matheus Nunes won it for Wolves in the 32nd minute with a superb half-volley into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Chelsea remain 11th after a fourth consecutive game without a win.

Sacked by lowly Everton in January after less than a year in charge, Lampard said of his Chelsea return: "There has been a lot of change and that's not an excuse but things need to improve. That performance summed it up."

At Old Trafford, Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 to stay fourth and leave the fourth-bottom visitors above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial edged United ever closer to a return to the Champions League next season.

Despite the win, United boss Erik ten Hag took aim at his side's congested fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off nine minutes from time.

"We have to wait. He doesn't look well," said Ten Hag. "It's due to the schedule. It can't be that you play three games in six days and we have to protect the players."

Third-placed Newcastle are above United on goal difference after a 2-1 success at Brentford made it five consecutive wins for the Magpies.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney missed from the spot for the first time since 2018, but made amends when he converted another penalty in the 45th minute.

Newcastle equalised through David Raya's 54th-minute own goal as Joelinton's chip went in off the Brentford goalkeeper.

And Alexander Isak won it after 61 minutes with a blistering finish from the edge of the area.

Tottenham are three points behind Newcastle after beating Brighton 2-1 in north London.

Son Heung-min put Tottenham ahead with a superb long-range curler into the top corner after 10 minutes.

It took the South Korean's Premier League tally to 100 goals, making him the first Asian player to reach that landmark.

Lewis Dunk headed Brighton's equaliser from Solly March's corner in the 34th minute.

Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi were both sent off after a touchline spat before Harry Kane lashed home the winner in the 79th minute.

Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins scored for Aston Villa, who climbed to sixth place after a 2-0 home win against third-bottom Nottingham Forest.

West Ham boosted their survival bid as Harrison Reed's 23rd-minute own goal sealed a 1-0 win at Fulham.

Bournemouth rose out of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory at second-bottom Leicester, who were booed off after Philip Billing's 40th-minute winner.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton joins KKR for his first IPL stint
Palace thrash Leeds to boost survival bid
Uncapped Mrittunjoy replaces injured Taskin, Taijul succeeds Nasum
'Disappointed' Woods withdraws from Masters with injury
BFF president's comment was impolite: Sports Minster
Lazio beat Juventus to consolidate second place, Roma up to third
Chukwueze helps Villarreal stun Madrid
Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft