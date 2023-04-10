Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US Justice Dept opens probe into secret US documents leak

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

WASHINGTON, Apr 9: The US Department of Justice on Saturday said it has begun an investigation into a trove of leaked US documents, many related to Ukraine, that have spread to the internet.

The breach appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation," a Justice Department spokesperson told AFP.

A steady drip of dozens of leaked documents and slides have made their way onto Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other social media and chat sites in recent days, and new documents continue to surface.
The Pentagon said Friday it was "actively reviewing the matter" and that it had formally referred the apparent breach to the Justice Department.

US officials told the Washington Post that some documents appeared to be manipulated but many were consistent with CIA World Intelligence Review reports that are shared at high levels within the White House, Pentagon and State Department.

Defense analysts say any breach of internal classified US documents would be both damaging and potentially embarrassing.
    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China simulates hitting 'key targets' on Taiwan
Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message
Macron says Europe must not be 'follower' of US, China on Taiwan
Jordan warns Israel of 'catastrophic consequences' if al-Aqsa mosque stormed again
Congress has to be at centre of coalition that takes on BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal
US Justice Dept opens probe into secret US documents leak
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Pak Finance Minister assures IMF deal on track after cancelling Washington visit


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft