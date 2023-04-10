Deposits in banks rise after brief panic withdrawal in Feb

Deposits in the country's commercial banks increased in February as some depositors started keeping money with banks.





According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, bank deposits in the country increased to Tk 15,04,767 crore in February from Tk 14,87,771 crore in January.





Term deposits increased from Tk 13.08 lakh crore in January to Tk 13.25 lakh crore in February while demand deposits remained almost same at Tk 1.79 lakh crore in February.





The volume of deposits in banks declined from Tk 14.90 lakh crore in October 2022 to Tk 14.86 lakh crore in November 2022. In February 2022, deposits in banks were Tk 14.08 lakh crore.





After detection of various loan scams in November 2022, depositors withdrew a significant amount of money as precaution.





However, some depositors now started returning to banks, which resulted in a rise in deposits in February, bankers said. As a result, the currency outside banks dropped to Tk 2.57 lakh crore in February from Tk 2.62 lakh crore in January.





Besides, business activities usually increased ahead of Ramadan, which might also contribute to rise in banks' deposits, the bankers said.





However, the growth in deposits has been much lower than in recent years, with growth rates of 5.66 per cent in December 2022 and 6.86 per cent in February 2023. The growth rate was 9.19 per cent in December 2021, 13.48 per cent in December 2020, and 12.58 per cent in December 2019.





Bank deposit growth in the country declined recently due to inflationary pressure that forced the fixed- and low-income people to withdraw their savings to meet daily expenses.





In August 2022, the overall inflation rate hit a decade-high of 9.52 per cent, which decreased to 8.71 per cent in December 2022. In 2023, the overall inflation rate increased to 8.78 per cent in February and 9.33 per cent in March due to a rise in both food and non-food prices.





According to banking sources, the continued rise in commodity prices has caused people to face difficulties in meeting household needs. Besides, the country's banking sector was hit by various loan anomalies, which prompted many depositors to withdraw money from banks.





In addition, many people were hesitant to keep their money in banks, with the average deposit rate at 4.31 per cent and the average lending rate at 7.27 per cent in February.





The banking sector in Bangladesh saw a sharp decline in excess liquidity, with the amount dropping by Tk 57,707 crore to Tk 1.37 lakh crore in January from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022.





The liquidity shortage has resulted in a significant rise in the call money rate, and several banks are struggling to maintain adequate liquidity.





The situation further worsened by sales of $10 billion by Bangladesh Bank to banks from July 2022 to February 2023 amid a dollar shortage in banks, which led to a reduction in local currency in the financial sector.