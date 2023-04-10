Video
DCCI urges BB to support Bangabazar fire victims

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

Thousands of small and micro businesses of Bangabazar clothing market have lost their shops with all merchandise and valuables in a devastating fire that has damaged the entire market.

As a result, most of the traders and their dependents have become crippled with massive loans to buy stock ahead of Eid.

Considering the tragedy, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Barrister Sameer Sattar said it is important to bring these traders within the purview of financial assistance to quicken their rehabilitation.

He has urged Bangladesh Bank (BB) for intervention by issuing relevant directives and guidelines to both commercial banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) so that they can come forward to support the fire victims.

In this regard, he has put forward some key recommendations which includes - waiver/reduction of interest on loans taken by these traders; providing interest free special term-loan or credit to fire victims/business owners with low interest rate; deferring payment of loan installments; not classifying any such fire victims as loan defaulters during this time and bringing fire victim traders under any relevant and existing refinancing schemes of the Government with easy terms and conditions.

These fiscal benefits may be allowed subject to creating a database of the fire victims and actual need assessment of these victims, he said.
   
DCCI President believes if Bangladesh Bank judiciously considers these proposals or recommendations for the victims, this will assist any plan with the rapid rehabilitation of the affected businesses and also facilitate the livelihood of their employees.


