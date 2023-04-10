Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE climbs in volatile trade

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday ended mixed amid volatile trade which however, pulled up indicators in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as the investors were seen busy in both selling and buying prospective shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, lost 0.18 points or 0.00 per cent to settle at 6,214.

DSES, the Shariah-based index however, added 0.18 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,348. DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 1.25 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,200.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market declined Tk 498 crore on the DSE, from Tk 666 crore turnover on Thursday.

Of the issues traded, 40 advanced, 75 declined, and 214 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by transactions are: Genex Infosys, Gemini Sea Food, Amara Network, Apex Footwear, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach, ADN Telecom, Unique Hotels, BSC, and Legacy Footwear.

The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Midland Bank, Legacy Footwear, Orion Infusion, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Kehinur Chemicals, Tamizuddin Textile, ACI Formulation, BD Thai Food, Northern Islami Insurance and Samata Leather.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Al-Haj Textiles, Rahim Textiles, Apex Foods, BD Lamps, ADN Telecom, Apex Spinning, Sonali Ansh Industries, GQ Ballpen, BD Autocars and AMCL (PRAN).

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 4 points. 28 of the 117 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 38 has decreased and the price of 51 has remained unchanged. Tk 5.18 crore have been transacted.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in banks rise after brief panic withdrawal in Feb
DCCI urges BB to support Bangabazar fire victims
DSE ends mixed, CSE climbs in volatile trade
BB starts releasing new taka notes ahead of Eid
Visa launches commercial card solution for businesses
BB puts ceiling on EDF loans to attract more borrowers
BTA elects new executive body for next 2 years
India Govt to set up 16th Finance Commission in 2023


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft