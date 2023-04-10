DSE ends mixed, CSE climbs in volatile trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday ended mixed amid volatile trade which however, pulled up indicators in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as the investors were seen busy in both selling and buying prospective shares.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, lost 0.18 points or 0.00 per cent to settle at 6,214.





DSES, the Shariah-based index however, added 0.18 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,348. DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 1.25 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,200.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market declined Tk 498 crore on the DSE, from Tk 666 crore turnover on Thursday.







Of the issues traded, 40 advanced, 75 declined, and 214 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by transactions are: Genex Infosys, Gemini Sea Food, Amara Network, Apex Footwear, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach, ADN Telecom, Unique Hotels, BSC, and Legacy Footwear.





The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Midland Bank, Legacy Footwear, Orion Infusion, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Kehinur Chemicals, Tamizuddin Textile, ACI Formulation, BD Thai Food, Northern Islami Insurance and Samata Leather.





The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Al-Haj Textiles, Rahim Textiles, Apex Foods, BD Lamps, ADN Telecom, Apex Spinning, Sonali Ansh Industries, GQ Ballpen, BD Autocars and AMCL (PRAN).





At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 4 points. 28 of the 117 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 38 has decreased and the price of 51 has remained unchanged. Tk 5.18 crore have been transacted.