BB starts releasing new taka notes ahead of Eid

Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:23 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Bank has started releasing new taka notes for exchange from Sunday, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at specific branches of scheduled banks.

The central bank in a notification said that until April 17 (except weekends and public holidays), these notes will be available through certain branches of banks in the Dhaka region and through the offices of Bangladesh Bank.

At this time, new notes of Tk 5, 10, 20, and 50 will be exchanged in a special system.

According to the central bank, the same person cannot receive new notes more than once. However, while withdrawing the notes, one can take any amount of metal coins from the counter against the money.

The new notes are available at these bank branches: Jatrabari branch of NCC Bank, Abdul Gani Road Corporate branch of Janata Bank, National Press Club Corporate branch of Agrani Bank, Mirpur branch of NRB Global Bank, Karwan Bazar branch of Southeast Bank, Bashundhara City branch of Social Islami Bank (Panthapath), Chak Bazar branch of Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate branch of Sonali Bank, Uttara branch of Dhaka Bank, Gulshan branch of IFIC Bank, Mohakhali branch of National Bank, Mohammadpur branch of First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh branch of Janata Bank, and Sadarghat branch of Pubali Bank.

Besides, the new notes are available at Southeast Bank's Kakrail branch, One Bank's Basabo branch, BRAC Bank's Shyamoli branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank's SME and Agriculture branch in Dakshin Khan, Premier Bank's Banani branch, Bank Asia Dhanmondi branch, The City Bank's Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Al-Arafa Islami Bank's Nandipara branch, Prime Bank's Elephant Road branch, Mercantile Bank's Narayanganj branch, Exim Bank's Shimrail branch, Islami Bank Bangladesh's Gazipur Chowrasta branch, UCBL's Gazipur Chowrasta branch, Uttara Bank's Savar branch, Mutual Trust Bank's Savar branch and Trust Bank's Keraniganj branch.    �UNB


