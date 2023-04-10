BB puts ceiling on EDF loans to attract more borrowers

Bangladesh Bank has put ceiling on borrowing from its Export Development Fund (EDF) by authorized dealers (AD) aiming to bring more customers under its purview.







In this regard the central bank's foreign exchange policy department issued a circular on Sunday to all AD banks saying an AD can borrow dollar from the EDF against their foreign currency loans to manufacturer-exporters for procurement of inputs.







The circular said to bring wider range of customers under EDF loans, it has been decided to reset the loan ceiling to USD 10.00 million down from USD 15.00 million for procurement of inputs under back to back LCs against relevant export orders.







The limit for imports under BBLCs by individual member mill of BGMEA and BKMEA is set at USD 20.00 million and USD 15.00 million respectively, including USD 15.00 million for individual exporter of leather goods and footwear sectors.







In addition, the maximum eligible limit for bulk imports by member of eligible trade associations is revised and as per the new circular the BTMA members can borrow a maximum of USD 20.00 million and Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters Association members (BDYEA) USD 10.00 million.