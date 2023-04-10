PRAN distributing Iftar items among pedestrians

PRAN Drinking Water distributes Iftar items including water and dates to the pedestrians every day.





Many fasting people get stuck on the road at the Iftar moment due to traffic jams and other reasons.







To give relief to the fasting people at that moment, the popular drinking water brand PRAN Drinking Water is distributing Iftar items at different points in the capital, a press release said.







PRAN Drinking Water has taken the initiative from the first Ramadan and its initiative will continue till last Ramadan.





Inura Jayasuriya, Head of Marketing of PRAN Drinking Water said, "Our representatives are providing Iftar through booths among the fasting people who get stuck on the roads of the city during the Iftar time.







We have also distributed Iftar on public transports. We have taken the initiative as part of our corporate social responsibilities.





" According to Inura Jayasuriya, they have distributed iftar items among more than five thousand people so far and receiving good response and love from the people for the initiative.