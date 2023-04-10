Video
Monday, 10 April, 2023
Business

OPPO offers smartphone Reno8 T at reduced price ahead of Eid

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

To facilitate Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for customers, OPPO announced reduction of its smartphone Reno8 T until Aprill 22 next, effective from April 6.
Accordingly during the period Reno8 T will be available at Tk 30,990 only against the previous price of Tk 32,990, says a press release.

OPPO has always focused on empowering societies with innovation, technology and meaningful initiatives to make a difference. This time OPPO has brought in a special promo cashback offer on its recently released flagship smartphone OPPO Reno8 T. Previously priced at BDT 32,990, OPPO fans can utilize the offer and purchase OPPO Reno8 T at BDT 30,990 only!

It is mentionable that OPPO's newly launched OPPO Reno8 T comes with the latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features. This comprises an exciting 100MP portrait camera setup for the ultimate photography experience.

Available in two colors- Sunset Orange and Starry Black, the device boasts a stitch design on Fiberglass-Leather, upgraded ColorOS 13, 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC for a seamless smartphone experience.   

Apart from this offer, OPPO has launched special Eid offer campaign for the O' fans. Upon purchasing OPPO Reno8 T, OPPO F21 Pro 5G, OPPO A77s or OPPO A77, customers can participate in an online lucky draw.

Winners of the lucky draw will get exciting mega 'Eid gifts' including air ticket vouchers for domestic trips, a motorbike or internet bundle. This offer is valid till 23 April 2023.

Meanwhile, there is also 'Sure Shot Gift Offer', which will continue on until further notice! Through this particular offer, anyone purchasing an OPPO A77 or OPPO A77s will get a free t-shirt with Shakib Al Hasan's autograph.

Meanwhile, upon purchasing an OPPO F21 Pro 5G, people can claim a limited-edition gift box!


