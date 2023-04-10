Pak demand for riyal surges amid rush for Umrah

KARACHI, April 9: Contrary to a general perception of a severe shortage of foreign exchange, Pakistanis in unprecedented numbers are leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah despite a massive surge in its cost.





Since Pakistan has been facing a serious shortage of foreign exchange, it was expected that Pakistanis may not go in large numbers this year even when the Umrah cost has also increased by 60 to 80 per cent compared to the last year mainly due to the massive devaluation of local currency.





In FY23, the rupee lost about 54 per cent against the US dollar.





However, foreign exchange companies are easily meeting the high demand for Saudi rials and other currencies, barring US dollars, as everyone wants to perform the religious ritual during the holy month.





Each year about one million Pakistanis perform Umrah and about 100,000 used to perform Umrah in Ramazan alone.





"There is no shortage of foreign currencies in the open market while Saudi riyal is easily available as much as a customer needs," said Malik Bostan, Chairman Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.





He said no tickets are available for Saudi Arabia for Ramazan as all flights are booked. "I did not think that fewer people are travelling for Umrah this year compared to previous years," he said, adding that he could hardly get a ticket. �Dawn