Global Islami Bank signs agreement with BB Global Islami Bank signs agreement with BB Global Islami Bank recently signed a Participatory Agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the refinance scheme of USD 300 million provided by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) named COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project (CECRFP) for supporting credit expansion and reduce liquidity constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to CMSMEs, says a press release.





Under this agreement Global Islami Bank can disburse SME investment to the Covid affected customers at a maximum rate of 4 percent.







Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and Md Abdul Wahab, Director (CECRFP) of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank.