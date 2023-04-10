Video
Southeast Bank appoints Nuruddin Md Sadeque as MD

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Southeast Bank Ltd recently.

Before this appointment, he acted as Managing Director (Current Charge) and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Bank in different tenures, says a press release.

He joined Southeast Bank Limited in 2003 as Assistant Vice President. Lastly, he served as Head of its Principal Branch from 2018 to 2021.

Starting his career in Islamic Banking as a Probationary Officer in 1991, he also served at Prime Bank Limited in various positions at different capacities.

M Sadeque Hussain completed his Bachelor of Social Science-BSS (Hons.) and Master of Social Science (MSS) in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka.

He also obtained Master of Business Administration (MBA) and completed Banking Professional degree-Diplomaed Associate of Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB).

Having 32 years of banking experience, he has developed a wide range of expertise at both Branch Banking as well as Head Office in different capacities i.e. Credit Risk Management Division (CRMD), Credit Administration Division (CAD), Risk Management Division (RMD), Anti-Money Laundering Division (AML and CFT), Retail Banking Division, Islamic Banking Division, Branches & General Banking Division, etc.

 He has been associated with several renowned social and cultural organizations for long. He visited many countries and attended seminars and workshops at home and abroad.


