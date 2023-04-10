NCC Bank's 2nd Shariah supervisory committee meeting held

NCC Bank's 2nd Shari'ah Supervisory Committee meeting was held at NCC Bank Bhaban board room on Sunday.





Chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee Prof. Dr. Abu Noman Md. Rafiqur Rahman presided over the meeting while Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar and Vice-Chairman Mrs. Sohela Hossain were also present in the meeting.







Besides, Vice-Chairman of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Md. Fariduddin Ahmed, Members' of the Committee Dr. Md. Anwar Hosain Molla, Dr. Muhammad Obaidullah & Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah and Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid along with Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin, SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and SVP and Head of Islamic Banking Abul Quasem Md. Safiullah also attended the Meeting.







Mentionable, NCC Bank has already started Islamic Banking activities as per permission of Bangladesh Bank. The meeting discussed various types of deposit & investment services/products of NCC Islamic Banking services.