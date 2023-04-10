Crowds gathering in city markets, but higher prices hit Eid shopping

At higher inflation rate the cost of goods and services has also increased which is in turn impacting consumers' purchasing power and Eid shopping.





With higher inflation, the prices of goods like food, clothing, and gifts items are on rise, making it more expensive for consumers to buy what they need for Eid festivity. This is leading to a decrease in overall spending or a shift in spending towards lower-cost alternatives.





With limited disposable income, consumers are to cut back on their Eid shopping to make ends meet, especially as inflation is particularly high.





Nonetheless, crowds slowly started gathering in market, and shoppers hope it will increase in few days as Ramada is running out.







According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, point-to-point inflation increased to 9.33 per cent in March, which is the highest in seven months.





Although official data shows non-food inflation fell marginally, people feel the heat of price hikes on clothes and other non-food items as well.





In a spot visit it was found that shopping is not in place that usually happens after the first part of Ramadan.





A shop owner said, "We can roughly estimate a 30 per cent decline in sales than that of the previous year. However, I am hopeful the number of customers will increase after all get salaries and Eid bonuses."







Eid-Ul-Fitre shopping is slowly getting momentum as most public and private companies and organizations are yet to pay salaries to employees for the month of March, he said.





A spot visit at different locations finds that since morning customers start coming to the shopping malls and market places and continues till 4pm to 5pm. Again it starts after iftar and continues till 11pm.





When contacted a shop owner in elephant road on Saturday said due to hot weather customers pressure is low after 1pm but he hopes it will rise after dusk. Higher customer turnout was high on Friday and Saturday and it is likely to be on Sunday, traders said.





They are expecting more shoppers this week as many people are waiting for salaries and festival bonus to buy their desired attire and accessories.





However, according to buyers, the price of almost every item is higher than that of last year mainly due to inflationary pressure at home and abroad.





It was evident sales are higher in New Market, Bashundhara City, Eastern Plus and Bailey Road, Mouchak, Rampura and in Mirpur based market places on Saturday. People are crowding and the crowds is getting bigger.







Sources said, brand outlets were receiving more buyers than other shops, indicating less inflationary pressure on the wealthy.





"We've brought new clothes on this Eid occasion; but market response is not enough. Maybe people don't have enough money to buy festival dresses", a shop owner said.





When asked, she said her sales have decreased by almost 50 per cent this year.





"We're already in trouble due to rising prices of daily essentialas. In this situation, it has become tough to common people to buy clothes for Eid celebration. Shops are offering a wide range of Eid collection, yet the price is much higher this year," he said.





Meanwhile, footpath hawkers in New Market and Motijheel areas are pulling in huge buyers for comparatively affordable prices at such kerb markets.





"I hope our sales will grow much better in the coming days as many people are waiting to get their salaries and festival bonuses," a hawker said.





Sirazul Islam Chowdhury, President, Mouchak Market Traders Association said although buyers are few at the moment, sales will increase rapidly after the 20th of Ramadan.