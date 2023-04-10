Video
Monday, 10 April, 2023
Mahtab Uddin joins Bangladesh Finance as Director

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed joined the board of Bangladesh Finance, one of the country's leading financial institutions.

Bangladesh Bank approved his appointment as a director on Thursday (6 April), said a press release.

Before joining the Board of Bangladesh Finance, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed served as managing director and chief executive officer of Robi, national finance director of Unilever and served in the top positions of several domestic and multinational organisations in home and abroad.

Manwar Hossain, chairman of Bangladesh Finance, welcomed his appointment.   

He said Mahtab Uddin Ahmed's inclusion in the board will consolidate the position of Bangladesh Finance in various categories including corporate governance, international best practices and internal compliance.

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance expressed optimism that the revolution that is taking place in the financial sector of Bangladesh; will go far under the expertise and guidance of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

"He will play a special role in Bangladesh Finance's collaboration model implemented through Fin-tech and digital business through collaboration with small and medium entrepreneurs that are dedicated to the socio-economic development of the country."

He said, inclusion of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed in the board; The sustainable development of Bangladesh Finance will accelerate.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said, he is proud to join Bangladesh Finance as a director and will contribute to the future success of the organisation.


