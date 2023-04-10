Video
GP, IUT to strengthen industry-academia partnership

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Leading tech service provider Grameenphone (GP) and the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration between the two organizations representing both industry and academia.

Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of IUT and Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer of GP, signed the MoU.

Other senior officials of IUT and GP also attended the ceremony, says a press release.

As part of the MoU, numerous initiatives will be launched to benefit the students of IUT. Focused on providing numerous opportunities for the tech graduates of Bangladesh, the partnership consists of sessions conducted by senior leaders and experts of GP to connect classroom theories with modern applications.

It also includes roadshows on internship and management trainee programs for raising students' awareness of career opportunities. One of the key goals of this collaboration is to increase students' involvement in research and development (R&D) projects, business use cases and more. 

Simultaneously, the MoU will also enable wide-ranging opportunities for R&D initiatives through which both GP and IUT can generate innovation.

Additionally, faculty members of IUT can gain exposure to best industry practices. As a result, teaching content will enhance, accelerating the generation of more market-ready talents.

Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer of GP said, "Our collaboration with IUT will enable us to develop the students towards becoming top-tier talent, work together on cutting-edge research, and develop innovative technologies, helping us to remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving tech industry."

Marking the partnership with GP, Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of IUT, said, "I hope this partnership will bring in the expertise, future-fit capabilities, awareness and opportunities for the talented tech graduates of Bangladesh."


