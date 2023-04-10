Video
NTPC coal output rises 65pc to 23 million tonnes

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

NEW DELHI, April 9: State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said its captive coal mines have registered 65 per cent year-on-year production growth to over 23 million tonnes in FY23.

NTPC Ltd has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year ago from its four operational coal mines -- TPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh), a company statement said.

NTPC has also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic metres, representing 129 per cent growth compared to 31.9 million cubic metres of overburden removal in the previous fiscal.

The achievement demonstrates NTPC's commitment to increasing its domestic coal production to meet the growing demand for power in the country, the statement said.    �PTI


