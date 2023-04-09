Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Wife of snatched militant, one other arrested taken on remand

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court  Correspondent

Fatima Tasnim Shikha, wife of  militant Abu Siddiq Sohel and her accomplice  Husna Akhtar  were placed on a five-day remand  on Saturday in a case filed over  the plot to whisk away two death row  convicted militants  from the premises of a Dhaka court on November 20 last year.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel (Shikha's husband) and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of Ansar-Al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating up police personnel and spraying some chemical on their eyes in Dhaka CJM court premises on November 20 in 2022.

 Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the remand order after CTTC Inspector Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced the duo before the court on Saturday with a 10-day remand prayer for questioning each.

 A  team of  Counter Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) unit on Friday conducted a raid at a house in Signboard area of Narayanganj district and nabbed Shikha and her accomplice Husna Akhtar who had been sheltering her.

According to CTTC, six months before the two members of banned militant group Ansar-Al-Islam were snatched from police custody, Shikha visited her husband Abu Siddiq Sohel in jail, and communicated the plan using sign language. Death row militant  Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, the other snatched militant, were hiding somewhere inside the country. According to information taken from Shikha during primary interrogation, Sohel visited the house from which she was arrested on several occasions following the snatching incident. Sohel and Shamim were both sentenced to death for killing publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015. On November 20, Shikha was at the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on the day the two militants were snatched from police custody. She took both the convicts to an Ansar Al Islam camp.

Shikha -- completed her Bachelors of Science in engineering from Military Institute of Science and Technology in 2014 -- held regular meetings with Ansar Al-Islam members.

He said Shikha was introduced to the ideology of Ansar Al Islam through her brother Mozzammel Hossain alias Saimon and later married Sohel, who she came to know through her brother. After getting married, she became a hardcore member of the banned outfit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deluges of Antarctic meltwater threaten to collapse the oceans' circulation currents
Armed gangs kill 74 in Nigeria's Benue state
Runaway black hole creating trail of new stars: Scientists
Yet another fire near Bangabazar
Bangabazar traders disagree on future plans for the site
Wife of snatched militant, one other arrested taken on remand
Dhaka not to deviate from its principle by tilting towards any country
Traders of Bangabazar selling products on footpaths, roads


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft