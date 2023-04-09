Wife of snatched militant, one other arrested taken on remand

Fatima Tasnim Shikha, wife of militant Abu Siddiq Sohel and her accomplice Husna Akhtar were placed on a five-day remand on Saturday in a case filed over the plot to whisk away two death row convicted militants from the premises of a Dhaka court on November 20 last year.



Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel (Shikha's husband) and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of Ansar-Al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating up police personnel and spraying some chemical on their eyes in Dhaka CJM court premises on November 20 in 2022.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the remand order after CTTC Inspector Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced the duo before the court on Saturday with a 10-day remand prayer for questioning each.



A team of Counter Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) unit on Friday conducted a raid at a house in Signboard area of Narayanganj district and nabbed Shikha and her accomplice Husna Akhtar who had been sheltering her.



According to CTTC, six months before the two members of banned militant group Ansar-Al-Islam were snatched from police custody, Shikha visited her husband Abu Siddiq Sohel in jail, and communicated the plan using sign language. Death row militant Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, the other snatched militant, were hiding somewhere inside the country. According to information taken from Shikha during primary interrogation, Sohel visited the house from which she was arrested on several occasions following the snatching incident. Sohel and Shamim were both sentenced to death for killing publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015. On November 20, Shikha was at the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on the day the two militants were snatched from police custody. She took both the convicts to an Ansar Al Islam camp.



Shikha -- completed her Bachelors of Science in engineering from Military Institute of Science and Technology in 2014 -- held regular meetings with Ansar Al-Islam members.



He said Shikha was introduced to the ideology of Ansar Al Islam through her brother Mozzammel Hossain alias Saimon and later married Sohel, who she came to know through her brother. After getting married, she became a hardcore member of the banned outfit.

