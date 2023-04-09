Video
High-Level IPS Meet At USA

Dhaka not to deviate from its principle by tilting towards any country

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Shahnaj Begum

Bangladesh is set to share its vision for a "free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive" Indo-Pacific Region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all with the USA during a high-level discussion between Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at Washington DC on April 10.

"Bangladesh will never deviate from its principle by tilting towards a particular country," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said on April 6 while briefing journalists about Bangladesh's position on IPS at the Foreign Ministry saying that "Bangladesh is not leaning towards any side nor deviating from its core policy of friendship to all and malice towards none."

The Foreign Minister is now in USA to join the crucial meeting to discuss all bilateral issues including human rights, investment and ways to advance the Dhaka-Washington relations in future and obviously the IPS.

Bangladesh's joining IPS became a debatable issue as the US and a few key allies have signalled that Bangladesh should be a part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy. UK Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited Bangladesh recently to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his recent visit to India gave a speech in New Delhi described as a "new plan" for the region, calling for collaborations with Bangladesh, including a new economic partnership agreement.

"Bangladesh finalised a draft of its Indo-Pacific Outlook focused on objectives that mirror those of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, such as the need for a free, secure, and peaceful region, according to Foreign Policy's South Asia brief by Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Programme and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Centre.

"It's easy to understand why these countries would want Bangladesh to take part in the Indo-Pacific Strategy, it is strategically located, bordering India and serving as a gateway to both South and Southeast Asia," he said.

"Even as Bangladesh embraces the Indo-Pacific Strategy, it is still trying to placate China. Dhaka's draft Indo-Pacific Outlook stipulates that it seeks to avoid rivalries and has no security goals," he also said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh repeatedly said in different forum that its priority is its own economic interests promoting development, livelihood and standard of its people. And to achieve that target, Bangladesh is working on a framework regarding expectations and priorities related to the Indo-Pacific keeping economy and development at the centre.

Although, Bangladesh is yet to take any clear-cut decision in this regard but two years back, Gowher Rizvi, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said "We (Bangladesh) are very willing to be a part of the Indo-Pacific relationship and India is our most important partner."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes many states that have cordial relations with China - opted for the same term in its Indo-Pacific statement. However, Dhaka has also not indicated that it would join the Quad.

In a Foreign Policy article titled "Bangladesh Tilts Toward the US in the Indo-Pacific," Michale Kugelman hinted that Bangladesh intends to embrace the US Indo-Pacific Strategy. He also noted that Dhaka "is testing the limits of its non-alignment in the region."



