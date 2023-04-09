Traders of Bangabazar selling products on footpaths, roads



Some traders, who are affected by the devastating fire at Bangabazar Market, started their business by making makeshift shops on south side footpath of the market and under the flyover as it would need two to three more days to clear the debris of the market site.



More than 500 traders were seen selling those products which they were able to save from the devastating fire on Saturday morning.



Workers are busy to remove the burnt tins and irons by trucks. These tins and rods were sold at Tk 40 crore to the city corporation.



Meanwhile, a long queue of victim traders was created near the information centre set up by Dhaka district administration in front of Anexco Tower since the morning. They gathered there to give details about their respective shops.



Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads Fire Service men are still working on the spot.



Traders said if they could sell some products before Eid then they would able to pay the workers' salary. Besides, would also be benefited.



Trader Md Rahim, who sat under the flyover, said two of his shops in Bagabazar Market were burnt down. He managed to save some of his products from the fire which he was trying to sell.



