Islamic parties mulling political alliance outside AL, BNP folds





Most of the registered Islamic political parties are thinking of forming a political alliance separately from BNP and Awami League, ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections.



Following the upcoming general elections nine registered Islamic political party leaders shared their views with the Daily Observer on Saturday.



Among the nine Islamic political parties seven have agreed to form a separate political alliance, where as two of them want to stay with their existing political alliances.



Most Islamic political parties claimed that an anti-Islamic group is trying to mislead the new generation by spreading propaganda against Islamic politics.



They think that Awami League government realizes the importance of the Islamic politics. That is why propaganda against Islamic politics has decreased a lot.



Most of the Islamic political parties have expressed disappointment over the Election Commission's (EC) activities. They said the EC has not implemented their demands so far. At the same time, they expect the EC will implement their demands before the national elections.



The leaders of the Islamic parties said before all previous general elections major political parties start discussions with us, promising us fulfillment of our various demands. But after the election we lost our importance to them. So we are discussing to form an alliance among similar ideological political parties.



Islamic party leaders said Awami League, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam do not tolerate any Islamic party alliance. If they want to form any alliance the major political parties created divisions among them.

The Islamic party leaders said that they were even threatened with breaking of the alliance by the law enforcement agencies and various terrorists groups.



Bangladesh Muslim League Executive Vice President Abdul Aziz Howladar said, "There has been no impartial election in the country under the political governments. We have clearly said it to the Election Commission. But they have not yet implemented any of our demands."



He said, "The Muslim League has no intention of forming an alliance with either the Awami League or the BNP. These two political parties have used the Muslim League in the past to strengthen themselves. They have not kept any of their commitments they had made to the Muslim League."



In response to the question whether they have any thought of forming any alliance with Islamic parties? Aziz said, "Such an alliance may work as a trump card in the politics of Bangladesh, but cannot bring any major change."



Muslim League Executive Vice President said, many political parties are contacting with them. The decision in this regard will be taken at their executive committee meeting after Eid.



The Islamic political party leaders claimed despite anti-Islamic group's propaganda a large part of the new generation is getting involved in Islamic politics.



Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh Vice President Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury believes an anti-Islamic group is spreading propaganda to stop Islamic politics in the country. But now government realizes the power of Islamic politics.



Regarding participation in the upcoming elections, he said, "Major political parties are discussing with us. Besides, we are talking about a coalition of Islamic parties. We will take a decision on it very soon."



He also said that if Jamiate Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh participates in the 12th national elections on its own, it will field candidates in 50 constituencies.



Abul Bashar Mohammad Joinul Abedin Jubayer, central leader of Islamic Front Bangladesh said their value increases before the elections, various major parties want to keep them in their alliances. But this time, instead of making an alliance with the big parties, if the Islamic parties form a separate alliance, he thinks it will be better for them.



Besides, Islamic Front Bangladesh is also are taking preparation to nominate candidates in 300 constituencies in the upcoming general elections.



However, there may be problems with the movement's goals, political interests and posts in the formation of alliances, said Maulana Abul Hasnat Amini, Chairman of Islami Oikya Jote.



He said, "All the Islamic party leaders are personal friends of each other. We have discussed forming alliances on various informal occasions. We are also talking about forming an alliance following the upcoming national elections."



The leaders also said they are careful not to let any leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh join the new Islamic political alliance.



Jalaluddin Ahmed, Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis said, "Many of our leaders are in jail implicating them in anti-government movements. If we participate in any Islamic alliance, we should be careful that there is no leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh in the alliance."



Nayeb-e-Amir Maulana Mojibur Rahman Hamedi of Bangladesh Khilafat Andalan believes that the Islamic parties of Bangladesh should do united politics to establish Islamic law in the country.



He said, "Anti-Islamic parties occupying an important position in the country's politics by joining together despite their lack of public support. We are not gaining such importance because we are moving separately."



Zaker Party and Bangladesh Islami Front wants to field candidates in 300 constituencies.



Secretary General of Bangladesh Islami Front MA Matin told the Daily Observer, "Major political parties are discussing with us, besides the Islamic political parties want to create a new alliance. But we are also preparing to contest in 300 constituencies."



MA Matin claimed, at present, besides Awami League and BNP, they are the only political parties that is visible on the streets.



On the other hand, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation want to stay with Awami League lead 14-party alliance and Zaker Party wants to stay with the grand alliance of the government.



Chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation of 14-party alliance Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari said, "We will not allow politics by selling Islam. Those who use Islam for politics are against the independence of the country. Their constitutions are in conflict with the country's constitution. We will file a case to cancel their registration."



Regarding the Election Commission, Najibul Bashar said, "The Election Commission cannot work without the cooperation of political parties. If we participate in the elections, the work of the Election Commission will be more beautiful and transparent.



He urged BNP to participate in the elections.



The Chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation also said no new political party will be included in the 14-party alliance. If the government wants to form an alliance with any other party, then the new party must join the government separately.



Shahin Haider, Acting General Secretary of Zaker Party, said, "Our political motto is to establish a non-communal state, where people of all religions live together peacefully."



"Our political ideology is similar to the ideology of the current Awami League government. That is why Zaker party has a good relationship with the grand alliance of the Awami League government," Shahin added.



