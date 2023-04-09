BNP leader Muktadir released after arrest

SYLHET, Apr 8: BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Khandaker Abdul Muktadir was released three hours after his arrest in front of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet Saturday afternoon.



Police released him from Kotwali Police Station after Muktadir's lawyers showed police the court's arrest warrant recall order, said Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.



Earlier, the BNP leader was arrested in an old sabotage case after landing at the Sylhet airport from Dhaka in the afternoon, he added.



BNP insiders said he came to Sylhet from Dhaka to participate in a sit-in programme of BNP and to attend an Iftar Mahfil of BNP's Sylhet district unit.



He contested from Sylhet-1 constituency as a Jatiya Oikya Front candidate led by BNP in the 2018 election. UNB

