Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP leader Muktadir released after arrest

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

SYLHET, Apr 8: BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Khandaker Abdul Muktadir was released three hours after his arrest in front of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet Saturday afternoon.

Police released him from Kotwali Police Station after Muktadir's lawyers showed police the court's arrest warrant recall order, said Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

Earlier, the BNP leader was arrested in an old sabotage case after landing at the Sylhet airport from Dhaka in the afternoon, he added.

BNP insiders said he came to Sylhet from Dhaka to participate in a sit-in programme of BNP and to attend an Iftar Mahfil of BNP's Sylhet district unit.

He contested from Sylhet-1 constituency as a Jatiya Oikya Front candidate led by BNP in the 2018 election.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deluges of Antarctic meltwater threaten to collapse the oceans' circulation currents
Armed gangs kill 74 in Nigeria's Benue state
Runaway black hole creating trail of new stars: Scientists
Yet another fire near Bangabazar
Bangabazar traders disagree on future plans for the site
Wife of snatched militant, one other arrested taken on remand
Dhaka not to deviate from its principle by tilting towards any country
Traders of Bangabazar selling products on footpaths, roads


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft