Server glitch halts Eid advance train ticket sale on second day

Due to day long server complications, railway ticket aspirants on Saturday faced extreme sufferings while trying to purchase railway tickets for the second day of advance ticket sale ahead of the Eid journey. Many commuters were raising the old complaints of ticket black marketing.



When the ticket sales started at 8:00 am on the Bangladesh Railway website and the Rail Sheba app, passengers faced problems due to complications in the servers of Shohoz.com, which is in charge of selling railway tickets. They could not buy tickets easily.



Like Friday, there was a huge pressure on Saturday as well. Ticket aspirants were in a new trouble.



Due to server complications, many could not enter the Rail Sheba app. Although many people could enter the app again, they were stuck for a long time after clicking on the ticket booking option. If booked, in the next step many could not purchase tickets.



While talking to the Daily Observer, Golam Yusuf, an aspirant of Mohonganj bound train ticket, said, "From exact 8:00 am on Saturday, I tried to purchase a ticket of Mohonganj Express train trough Bangladesh Railway website but I was failed despite nonstop trying of two hours."



"After trying one and half hour, at a moment I could book a ticket on the system. But, when I went to the payment option to purchase the ticket then I could not enter the option and at one time I was automatically left out by the system. After that, I could not log in to the server having waited for a long time and in the meantime all tickets were sold out," Golam Yusuf added.



Meanwhile, a person named Rubel Ali said, "I entered the server at exactly 8:00 am and selected seat no 27 in 'NEO' compartment. But it was blinking and I'm still not out. I'm trying to enter the laptop with my father's ID, now that seat is showing booked. As the server is down, so where are the seats going?"



In a Facebook group of railway passengers called 'Bangladesh Railway Helpline', the passengers highlighted their various sufferings.



A person named MD Javed wrote, "This state of server cannot be logged in for the last two hours, but tickets are being sold."



Another person named Bakhtiar Rahman wrote that the server could not be accessed in any way.



Passengers were talking about seeing most of the tickets booked soon after 8:00 am. They were expressing their anger on social media.



"Even if I can make two bookings in the booking option, it is not taking the load from the 'Purchase' option. I am stuck in this purchase option since 8:00 am," says a ticket aspirant.



Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV is responsible for ticket management of the railways. They said that there was no problem in the ticketing process. However, general ticket aspirants faced some problems since morning as they (commuters) tried to enter the server from several automated IPs.



Advance ticket sales of trains started on Friday with the sale of tickets on April 17. Tickets for April 18 were being given on Saturday. Thinking about the black market of tickets and the inconvenience of going to the station to buy tickets, the railway authorities have decided to sell all the tickets online. However, the same problem of not getting tickets after waiting for hours was being reported online.



At the same time, uneducated and less literate people are in huge sufferings due to online ticketing system.



Many commuters were also criticizing the lack of special trains in North Bengal despite the demand.

According to the information, tickets for North Bengal -Ekota Express, Drutajan Express, Panchagarh Express, Lalmoni Express, Rangpur Express and Kurigram Express- took two hours to complete.



Tickets for the four intercity trains running from Dhaka to Rajshahi -Padma, Silk City, Dhumketu and Banalata Express-also end around 9:30 am.



On the second day of the ticket sale, Shohoz JV Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Debnath was called several times to inquire about the suffering of the passengers, but he did not pick up the phone calls.



Meanwhile, about the suffering of the passengers, Zubair Ahmed, Vice-president of Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV, said, "There was no problem with the server. It was not hit compared to the capacity of the server. But since morning they have seen automated login attempts from several fixed IPs. It wasn't hacking but it was creating a bit of a mess on the server. More than 26 thousand tickets are sold in one day."



He said, "I wouldn't call it direct hacking. We believe black marketers had been selling tickets in a process for the past 30 years. Now as more than one ticket is not available in NID card. They are probably trying to log in from different IDs repeatedly with some software. It was seen, 20 attempts per second from an IP. Due to this, our login process was getting tangled."



"To make the job even faster, our team is building a filter application that can filter out machine-generated logins," added the Vice-president of Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV.



