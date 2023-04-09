Video
Promising youth makes BD vigorous: Chinese envoy

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has said Bangladesh is a vigorous country not only in terms of its robust socio-economic development but because of its promising young generation.

"As per the census in 2022, the country's young population is over 45 million. Youth is power," he said.

It is hoped that with intimate and frequent exchanges, the young talents from both countries would lift higher and pass on the torch of the China-Bangladesh friendship that is "deeply rooted and firmly standing," said the ambassador.

On Friday, the "Ramadan Gathering with China" was held at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh.

Over 70 youth representatives from the Bangladesh government, political parties, military, universities, enterprises, media houses and foreign missions took part in the event.

Ambassador Yao said the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held late last year put forward the roadmap to realise the "Chinese dream of great rejuvenation by way of a Chinese path to modernisation."

Also, dressed in traditional outfits of Bangladesh, three young diplomats from the Chinese embassy delivered presentations and shared their observations and analyses.

They first showed how the Communist Party of China, a political party with a history of more than a century, coped with all kinds of challenges to make its success today.

They elaborated on the "full and rigorous party self-governance and the whole-process people's democracy in practice" and showcased the achievement of the Beautiful China Initiative and the poverty-alleviation campaign.

After case studies on China's efforts to broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, to promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and to facilitate the resolution of the Rohingya issue between Bangladesh and Myanmar, the diplomats introduced China's "Peaceful Diplomacy" and the vision for "Human Community with Shared Future" with analyses on the application on China-Bangladesh relations.

They called for close collaboration between the two developing countries with vast populations to achieve their respective national dreams which share a "significant commonality."     UNB


