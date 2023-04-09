Video
Anti-Terrorism Act Case

8 Jamaat leaders remanded

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Saturday  placed  eight leaders and activists  of  Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami including its  North City Ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin on varying  days remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi placed  Muhammad Selim on a five-day remand and the rest seven Jamaat men on a two day-remand, said GRO Rounaf Kumar Bakhta.

The seven Jamaat men are Abul Bashar,  Mohammad Yusuf,  Anwarul Haque, Shibbir  Ahmed, Engr Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Engr Mahbub Ali  and  Abdul Hakim Sarkar.

DB Police Inspector Sameer Chandra Sutradhar  also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a prayer  for remand. On the other hand, the lawyers of the accused pleaded the court to reject the remand plea and grant them bail.

After hearing both parties, the  court rejected the bail plea and granted them remand for different terms.

On Friday, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists gathered at a "secret meeting" inside a building in block- D, Road No- 29 in the city's Bashundhara Residential Area.

According to the case, they gathered at the confidential meet with the aim to spread terror activities among the public, overthrowing the government by conspiracy, sabotaging government buildings and vehicles and creating menace.



