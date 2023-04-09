8 Jamaat leaders remanded

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed eight leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami including its North City Ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin on varying days remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.



Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi placed Muhammad Selim on a five-day remand and the rest seven Jamaat men on a two day-remand, said GRO Rounaf Kumar Bakhta.



The seven Jamaat men are Abul Bashar, Mohammad Yusuf, Anwarul Haque, Shibbir Ahmed, Engr Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Engr Mahbub Ali and Abdul Hakim Sarkar.



DB Police Inspector Sameer Chandra Sutradhar also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a prayer for remand. On the other hand, the lawyers of the accused pleaded the court to reject the remand plea and grant them bail.



After hearing both parties, the court rejected the bail plea and granted them remand for different terms.



On Friday, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists gathered at a "secret meeting" inside a building in block- D, Road No- 29 in the city's Bashundhara Residential Area.



According to the case, they gathered at the confidential meet with the aim to spread terror activities among the public, overthrowing the government by conspiracy, sabotaging government buildings and vehicles and creating menace.



