Eid shopping gains momentum in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 8: Eid shopping has gained momentum in the port city, Chattogram as the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the major religious festivals of the Muslim community, is drawing nearer.



Over 100 shopping establishments and several thousands of shops of the city remained jam-packed with the Eid shoppers regularly.



A large number of customers irrespective of male, female and children have thronged at all the markets of the city to purchase their favourite dress for observance of Eid festival.



The shopping establishments of the city including the posh Bipani Bitan (New Market), Reazuddin Bazar, Lucky Plaza, Southland Centre, Highway Plaza, Central Plaza, Mimi Super Market, Afmi Plaza, Chattogram Shopping Complex, Apollo Shopping Centre, Bay Shopping Centre, Amin Centre, Singapore-Bangkok market, VIP Tower, Agrabad shopping centres, Sanmar Ocean City, Chawk Bazaar, Terry Bazar, Boxirhat and all other markets are the traditional venue for the Eid-shoppers.



All the shopping complexes have been colourfully decorated and illuminated to attract the special attention of the customers.



Usually the rush of customers in the shopping venues started at noon that has been continuing till midnight.



In order to secure the Eid shopping the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) deployed sufficient numbers of police in the city.



They were working round the clock to check the possible hijack and robbery in the city during the Eid shopping.



Most of the customers are female who are in the selection of their dress like sarees and other cosmetics are moving from shop to shop to collect their favourite ones.



The affluent section rushing towards the posh markets to buy their costly dresses including three pieces, foreign sarees, cosmetics and even gold ornaments to make the Eid festival more enjoyable.



The tasteful decoration and illumination of the shopping complexes has changed the nocturnal view of the port city. Besides, the Jahur Hawker market and footpath hawkers are the only source for Eid shopping for the poor people.



The footpath surrounding the Reazuddin Bazaar, New Market, Laldighi area, Chawk Bazar, Agrabad area and Halishahar area are now full of customers of low-income group for Eid shopping.



The poor section of the society is purchasing low cost sarees, lungis and children dresses. According to shopkeepers the sale of Eid articles is encouraging this year as the customers are purchasing more items.



