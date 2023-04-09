Man drowns in Hartirjheel lake



A man drowned after falling down from a paddle boat on Hatirjheel Lake in the capital on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Ebadot Hossain, 45, an employee of a private company. He hailed from Chapainawabganj, said Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Forhadul Alam.



Md Etiar Hossain Jakir, a relative of Ebadot, said Ebadot with some of his friends went to a restaurant in Merul Badda for Iftar. After Iftar, they went to Hatirjheel and boarded on paddle boats. Suddenly, Ebadot fell on the lake water from one of the boat and drowned.



