Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:13 AM
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue?: Quader

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said if the government resigns, who will hold dialogue?

 "If the government resigns, who will hold dialogue? Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (secretary general of BNP) should give answer in this regard," he told a distribution function of Ifter items and Eid gifts on the ground of Sidhanta High School in the city.  Dhaka City North unit of Awami League organized the distribution programme of Ifter items and Eid gifts.

 AL Organizing secretary Mirza Azam, among others, addressed the function with President of AL Dhaka City North unit Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.

 Quader said, "BNP demands holding dialogue after resignation of the government
they (BNP) are talking baseless and perplexed as the party has failed to wage movement."

The AL General Secretary said BNP wants to foil election as the party knows that they will be defeated in the next general.

Mentioning the Election Commission as a neutral, he said the government would not interfere in the election.

The government will resist any attempt to foil next parliamentary election with an iron hand, Qader added.

He said BNP is creating a suffering for people as the party is blocking roads in the name of movement during the month of Ramadan.

BNP is identified as arson attackers among the people, Quader said adding "Now, they (BNP) are talking about arson
virtually they are revealing their identity."

 Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir repeatedly is speaking about fire incidents, the AL General Secretary said, "It has created doubt that are they (BNP) involved with the fire incidents occurred in different areas in the city?"    BSS


