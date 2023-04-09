Accept our demands to avoid chaos before nat’l polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the government will have to accept the demands of the opposition parties if it wants to avoid violence and conflict ahead of the next general election.



Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office after a meeting with the liaison committee of 'Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote', he also appreciated President Abdul Hamid for his comment that development in absence of democracy can never be universal.



"If the government wants to avoid conflict and move forward, then the first thing it needs to do is to meet the demands of the opposition parties. In other words, it has to resign, paving the way for talks," the BNP leader said.



Fakhrul said they used their all weapons to resolve the political crisis, but it is not possible to have a solution without a good intention of the government. He said their party joined the 2018 election keeping trust in the promises of the government, but they faced dire consequences.



The BNP leader said their party has long been urging the government to step down and take steps for talks on the polls-time caretaker government to ensure a credible national election in the country.



Replying to a question, he said their party will not engage in any dialogue with the government until it announces to quit power. "There is no question of believing them (govt). First, they have to announce to resign and then take steps for a dialogue."



As a reporter drew his attention to President Abdul Hamid's memorial speech in the parliament marking the 50th anniversary of the national legislature, Fakhrul said, "We respect the President. But constitutionally he does not have much power. Our past experience was not pleasant." UNB



